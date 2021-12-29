FPJ Legal: Maharashtra govt to pay compensation of Rs 20,000 to man kept under illegal detention by cops

The state government would be paying monetary compensation to the man who was illegally kept in the custody by the Deonar police, despite having been granted judicial custody. Wife of the accused had approached the Bombay High Court against the police high-handedness after which the court had directed the police to pay compensation to the victim and have also told the state administration that they can hold an inquiry and fix liability on the concerned officials.

The Deonar police had arrested one Mohammed Usman Shaikh in a case registered under sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc), 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

On July 28, a Kurla magistrate court, in a first remand had sent Shaikh to police custody till July 30 and on July 30, the court declined further police custody and remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. Shaikh's wife Sadiquabee (28), a housewife, had recently approached the high court alleging her husband was detained illegally in July by the police, despite the court remanding him to judicial custody.

According to the state home department, on November 16, the court, after it was established that Shaikh was under illegal police detention for over two days, had passed an order directing the state to pay Rs 20000 to Shaikh by a period of compensation within a period of four weeks. "It would be open to the state to hold inquiry and fix liability on the concerned officer/officials and thereafter take appropriate action if found necessary," the court had stated.

On Wednesday, the state government had agreed to pay the compensation of Rs 20000 to Shaikh and has authorised Mumbai Police Commissioner to complete the compensation distribution process.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 04:56 PM IST