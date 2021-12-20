FPJ legal l Bail plea of aide of Sena MP Bhavana Gawali rejected

A special court on Monday rejected the bail application of Saeed Khan, a close associate of Shiv Sena MP from Yavatmal Bhavana Gawali. Khan was arrested in September by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The agency alleged that he and others forged documents related to a public trust Mahila Utkarsha Pratishthan so that the MP could gain control of assets of the trust.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:25 PM IST