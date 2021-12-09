FPJ Legal l Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol in trouble as court orders to register case under atrocity act against him

A Pune court has ordered to register an atrocity case against Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

As per the report by ABP Maza, he is accused of breaking into a public toilet in his ward in Kothrud with the help of his nephew. The mayor has been accused of breaking public toilets in order to force residents of the Bhimnagar area of ​​Kothrud to leave their place of residence so that he can build another housing project there.

Mohol has, however, said that he will take all the information and present his case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:51 PM IST