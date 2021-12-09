e-Paper Get App

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,46,66,241 with 9,419 fresh cases; 159 fatalities push death toll to 4,74,111
Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:51 PM IST

FPJ Legal l Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol in trouble as court orders to register case under atrocity act against him

Mohol has, however, said that he will take all the information and present his case.
FPJ Web Desk
FPJ Legal l Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol in trouble as court orders to register case under atrocity act against him | ANI Photo

FPJ Legal l Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol in trouble as court orders to register case under atrocity act against him | ANI Photo

A Pune court has ordered to register an atrocity case against Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

As per the report by ABP Maza, he is accused of breaking into a public toilet in his ward in Kothrud with the help of his nephew. The mayor has been accused of breaking public toilets in order to force residents of the Bhimnagar area of ​​Kothrud to leave their place of residence so that he can build another housing project there.

Mohol has, however, said that he will take all the information and present his case.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:51 PM IST
