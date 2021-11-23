e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

FPJ Legal l Plea to remove Modi’s photo from vaccine certificates - Here's what Kerala HC said

In august, the Union government had told Rajya Sabha that the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his statement on COVID-19 vaccination certificates are meant to reinforce the message to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour after vaccination too.
FPJ Web Desk
FPJ Legal l Plea to remove Modi’s photo from vaccine certificates - here's what Kerala HC said | ANI Photo

FPJ Legal l Plea to remove Modi’s photo from vaccine certificates - here's what Kerala HC said | ANI Photo

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said that it will continue hearing the plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo to be removed from the Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued to Indians after the respondents file a counter.

Earlier, the HC had described a petition asking for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo to be removed from the Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued to Indians as dangerous, Live Law had reported.

During the last hearing, the Court had noted, "This is a dangerous proposition. Tomorrow someone can protest that they don't like Mahatma Gandhi and seek removal of his image from our currency saying it's their blood and sweat and they don't want to see his face on it."

MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had clarified during the monsoon session due to huge opposition criticism over the PM'S photo on the vaccine certificates.

(With inpust from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:19 PM IST
