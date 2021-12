The Bombay High Court has allowed anticipatory bail to Nagpur Resident Sameet Thakkar in a case registered by Thane Police for posting alleged defamatory content against NCP leaders.

Court also asked him not to post such tweets in the future.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:21 PM IST