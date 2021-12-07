e-Paper Get App

FPJ legal l Bombay HC gives anticipatory bail to Sahil Khan in matter of defamation, abetment to suicide of bodybuilder Manoj Patil

The High Court has also directed Khan not to tweet or post anything against the complainant Patil.
FPJ Web Desk
Actor Sahil Khan was given anticipatory bail by Bombay High Court in the matter of defamation and abetment to suicide of a bodybuilder Manoj Patil, ANI reported.

The High Court has also directed Khan not to tweet or post anything against the complainant Patil. Anticipatory bail has been allowed on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:33 PM IST
