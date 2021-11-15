FPJ Legal: India gets its first openly gay judge in Delhi HC as SC recommends elevation of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal

In a historic move, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

A statement issued by the apex court said a decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the Collegium on November 11.

If appointed, Kirpal will be India's first openly gay judge.

A graduate of Delhi's St Stephens College, Saurabh Kirpal pursued his undergraduate degree in law from Oxford University followed by a master's degree from Cambridge University.



