FPJ Legal: HC raps couple for using police machinery, directs them to deposit Rs 10k each in college

Expressing displeasure over a couple using police machinery to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) and then compromising the dispute, the Bombay High Court has directed the boy and girl to deposit Rs 10,000 each with the Ayurvedic college where they are pursuing post-graduation in medical course.

A division bench of justices Prasanna Varale and Anil Kilor, on January 6, quashed the FIR against the boy but pulled them up for using the police machinery. The HC was hearing a petition filed by the boy seeking quashing of the FIR.

“You both are studying to be a doctor, does this suit you? Why unnecessarily use the police machinery? They (police)have several other matters to deal with,” said justice Varale.

According to the boy’s advocate Kamlesh Gujar the boy and girl were both got acquainted while studying pursuing medical courses at a Ayurvedic College in the city. Both are now completing their post-graduation from the same college.

“Acquaintance between petitioner 1 (boy) and respondent 2 (girl) resulted in close association between them. Both were on more than friendly terms and due to certain misunderstanding and communication gap, respondent 2 lodged an FIR,” said the HC in its order.

The girl filed a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation.

The girl filed an affidavit in the HC stating that the FIR was filed in haste and with intervention of family and friends, she has decided, out of her free will, to resolve the dispute amicably.

She further said that she does not wish to prosecute the boy and hence sought quashing of the FIR.

“It has been decided that both the parties will not talk to each other and have separated without any grudge against each other,” noted HC.

“As parties have decided to part ways and not interfere with each other’s lives, a case is made out to allow the petition,” said HC while quashing the FIR subject to them depositing the amount within two weeks.

Public prosecutor Sangeeta Shinde informed the court that the chargesheet has already been filed in the case.

The HC noted that since the chargesheet was already filed, the FIR and further proceedings pursuant to the FIR have been quashed.

