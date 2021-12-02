FPJ Legal: 'Giving you 24 hours', Supreme Court to Centre and Delhi govt on air pollution

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a 24 hours deadline to the Centre and Delhi government to come up with a serious plan for implementation of air pollution control measures in the national capital.

Supreme Court told Centre and Delhi governments that if they fail to do take measures to control pollution, then the court will pass an order. Court to hear the matter tomorrow at 10 am.

"We feel that nothing is happening and the pollution keeps increasing... only time is being wasted," Chief Justice NV Ramana said during the hearing.

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening of schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government.

We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi, the Court observed while hearing today. Delhi government reopened the schools on November 29 for all the classes despite the increasing air pollution level.

The Supreme Court came down hard on the Delhi government over its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution, saying it was nothing but a popular slogan.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the Aam Aadmi Party government had made various assurances such as work from home, lockdown, and closure of schools and colleges in the previous hearings. However, despite these assurances, the children were are going to school while elders are working from home.

"Poor young boys standing in the middle of the road with banners, who is taking care of their health? Again, we've to say, other than the popularity slogan, what else is it?" the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, referred to the affidavit and said the government had taken various measures.

"This is another cause of pollution, so many affidavits daily," the bench then remarked.

"Is it disclosed in the affidavit how many of these young boys are on the road? For publicity? A young boy standing in the middle of the road with a banner in hand. What is this? Someone has to take care of their health," the bench quipped.

In response, Singhvi said the "boys" were civil volunteers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had initiated the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign from October 21 to November 15, saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city joined the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

