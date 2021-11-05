FPJ Legal: Drugs-on-cruise case witness KP Gosavi sent to police custody till November 8

Kiran Gosavi, arrested by Pune City Police on charges of cheating, has been sent to police custody till November 8 by a city court.

Gosavi was arrested by the Faraskhana police here in Maharashtra last Thursday in a 2018 case for allegedly cheating two persons by promising them jobs overseas and remanded police custody till November 5.

Another case was registered with Lashkar police station last Friday, after three persons filed a complaint, alleging that he duped them of Rs 4 lakh by promising to provide them jobs in Malaysia in 2020.

Last Saturday , another case was registered against Gosavi under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act following a complaint by a 45-year-old man from Hadapsar area here, Wanawadi police station's senior inspector Deepak Lagad said.

As per police officials, the latest complainant accused Gosavi of cheating him of Rs 1.45 lakh under the pretext of providing him a job in Malaysia.

When the complainant did not get the job, he approached Gosavi who then allegedly threatened him with a gun, they said.

Gosavi was apparently present when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with others upon alleged drug seizure. His selfie and a video with Aryan Khan after the raid had gone viral.

Recently, another witness in the drugs case, Prabhakar Sail, told media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone, after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 2 raid on the cruise ship, about a demand of Rs 25 crore and "to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede".

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 03:43 PM IST