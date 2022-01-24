FPJ Legal: Dismissed policeman seeks bail in Antilia case

Dismissed police constable Vinayak Shinde, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare - businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case, on Monday, filed a bail plea before a special court.

Shinde was arrested in March last year in the present case while he was on parole after a conviction in a fake encounter case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the prosecution in the case, has claimed that Shinde was part of the conspiracy to eliminate Hiran and had allegedly also played a role in executing the murder.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:03 PM IST