FPJ Legal: Court shows leniency to youth who broke tooth of policeman, says 'if he is sent behind bars, his future will be spoilt'

A sessions court considered a 25-year-old’s young age and that he was preparing for MPSC examination while extending leniency in deciding the sentence for him. It had found him guilty of breaking a tooth of a policeman who asked him not to urinate in a public place.

The incident had taken place in Jan 2018. The police naik Baban Mahadik, attached with Malad police station had seen the youth urinate near a building and had objected. The youth had continued to urinate, upon which the policeman had asked him to accompany him to the police station. While on the way to the police station, the youth Tejas Fadtare had punched Mahadik in his face. Naik lost his lower tooth and two other teeth got dislocated and he was bleeding.

The court found Fadtare guilty of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. On the point of sentence, his advocate had urged that Fadtare is young and if he is sent to jail, his life would ruin.

Additional Sessions Judge RJ Katariya the submissions and the fact that the accused is of young age and a student preparing for MPSC examinations. The court further said that he has no criminal antecedents and the quarrel happened on a trifle reason of urinating at a public place. It noted that there was nothing on record to show that he was involved in any other case. “If the accused is sent behind bars, not only his family would be jeopardised, but his future would be spoilt and he may come in contact with hardened criminals and may mend his way of life,” Judge Katariya said. The court added that, thus, from the angle of society, the principle of reformation of the offender, imprisonment can never be an option in the present matter.”

The court then extended the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act to Fadtare and directed that he be released on a bond of good behaviour of Rs. 1 lakh. During this period he has to give an undertaking that he will not indulge in any criminal activities. The court said that in the event of commission of any crime during the period, he would have to serve a prison term of six months and pay a fine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:04 AM IST