FPJ Legal: Chandiwal Commission imposes fine of Rs 50,000 on Anil Deshmukh for seeking adjournment

MUMBAI: The state-appointed one-member high level inquiry committee on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on former home minister Anil Deshmukh, for seeking an adjournment. The commission, appointed in March this year, is presently enquiring into the allegations levelled against him by ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, who alleged that Deshmukh had instructed suspended cop Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore from city's bars and restaurants, every month.

On Tuesday, when the matter was called out for hearing, a junior advocate from Deshmukh's legal team appeared before Justice Kailash Chandiwal. He informed the commission that senior counsel Girish Kulkarni, who usually appears for Deshmukh, was unable to appear before the commission as he was stuck up in some other matter before another court.

Justice Chandiwal, accordingly, adjourned the matter till Wednesday afternoon, as a last chance for Deshmukh's team to appear before it and continue the proceedings. The panel has also ordered Deshmukh to deposit the fine amount of Rs 50,000 into the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Also, this isn't the first time when the commission has imposed a fine on Deshmukh. On an earlier occasion, the commission had imposed costs of Rs 15,000 on the NCP leader for seeking and adjournment.

Notably, the commission is presently cross-examining suspended cop Vaze.

Till now, Vaze has told the commission that there was no monetary demand ever made by Deshmukh or any of his staffers, either directly or indirectly. He has also denied to have ever met Deshmukh or have visited his residence, unofficially.

Further, Vaze even told the panel that he was reinstated after 16 years of suspension, only on the basis of merits.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the Rs 100 crore extortion and corruption allegations made against Deshmukh by Singh.

Deshmukh, who resigned from the post of state home minister in April this year, had been arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:31 PM IST