FPJ Legal | CAA-NRC protest: Sharjeel Imam seems to be skeptical of ideas of secularism, democracy, says court

New Delhi: A Delhi Court while framing charges of sedition against Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam noted that in his speeches Imam appears to be "skeptical of the ideas of secularism and democracy."

''The accused in his speeches has made vituperative utterances against even the father of the nation. He seems to be skeptical of the ideas of secularism and democracy that has come about post constitution'', the Court observed. '' It is indeed correct at one level to say that the accused has lambasted almost every institution, Constitution, and ideas of democracy and secularism as practiced, and the entire polity," the court observed.

Court gave its observation in detailed order uploaded on the court's website on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that on this basis of material on record, he is of the opinion that there are sufficient grounds of presuming that the accused Sharjeel Imam has committed offences under Sections 124A, 153A, 153B, 505 IPC, and Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court on Monday dismissed the bail plea moved by Sharjeel Imam.

Court has also directed to frame sedition charges against Sharjeel in a case connected with alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by him in the Jamia area of Delhi in December 2019 and at Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh in January 2020 against the CAA-NRC.

The court observed, '' In the speeches and other material of accused produced by the prosecution, on a prima facie level, there appears to be a tendency to create public disorder and incitement to violence."

'' It also appears to create hatred /contempt for the lawful institutions of the State and to challenge them by unlawful means. Prima facie, the religious groups are sought to be divided on emotive issues, and one community is sought to be misguided in a particular way of resentment, ill-will, and hatred towards others which can then be remedied by a plan of action which will result in violence," the court said.

It court further said that '' the accused by referring to the blockage/cut-off of 'chicken-neck' which joins mainland India to the North-East seems to remind everyone that the said land belongs to Muslims and the call to do it, by certain means, is indicative of his intention."

The charges framed by the court against Imam are under section 124A ( sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13 of Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act (UAPA).

One of the organizers of the Shaheen Bagh protest of December 2019, Sharjeet Imam was arrested in 2020 by Delhi Police from Jahanabad, Bihar.

In the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against him in the present case, it is alleged that he gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the Government of India.

'' He is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of the community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation,'' read the chargesheet.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:49 PM IST