FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court relief to Mumbai BJP leader's wife Reshma Khan in fake documents case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Reshma Khan – the wife of Mumbai BJP leader Haider Azam – who has been booked for allegedly trying to procure an Indian passport using fake documents while being a Bangladeshi.

Justice CV Bhadang has directed that in case of arrest, Khan be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000. Khanhas beendirected to cooperate with the investigation and be present at the police station as and when required. She has also been directed not to tamper with prosecution witnesses and evidence.

Khan had approached the HC after the sessions court rejected her plea on January 3, observing that her birth certificate is prima facie a forged one and her custodial interrogation was required to probe the case in detail, including who else is involved.

Her counsel argued that the case was filed out of political vendetta. “The case is nothing more than a political vendetta. Its (filing of the case) only purpose is harassment, maligning (Khan's) image and political vendetta,” said the counsel.

She said that following a notice from Malvani police, Khan had appeared before the concerned police station along with her parents and their statements were recorded. They have even submitted all the necessary documents, some of which show that her grandfather was a part of the Bihar police. “If the police have all the documents, then what is the need for arrest?” asked her counsel.

Her counsel further alleged that Khan was being made a scapegoat. “It's a tug of war between two political parties. It started with Sameer Wankhede (former NCB zonal director) and came to this (allegations against Khan). Every day, NCP minister Nawab Malik called press conferences and made allegations,” argued her counsel.

The public prosecutor sought time to obtain status of the investigation and requirement of custodial interrogation (of Khan). However, the HC granted protection to Khan.

The case was lodged by retired police inspector Deepak Kurulkar against Khan, Additional Director General of Police Deven Bharti and ACP Deepak Phatangare. The complaint against officials was for blocking action against Khan back in 2017.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:47 AM IST