e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

NCB conducts raid at Shah Rukh Khan's house: ReportsSupreme Court reopens for physical hearing for the first time since March 2020India reports 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hoursIndia reaches 1 billion vaccinations milestoneMumbai cruise drug bust case: Shahrukh Khan reaches Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:52 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Bombay HC grants NCP leader Eknath Khadse interim protection from arrest for one week in Pune land deal case

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest for one week to NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse in a money laundering case pertaining to a 2016 Pune land deal matter.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre directed Khadse to approach the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to seek regular bail.

The court was hearing an application filed by Khadse seeking pre-arrest bail in the case.

Khadse's counsel Shirish Gupte argued that a charge sheet in the case has already been filed and he was never arrested during the investigation into the case.

Earlier this month, the special court summoned Khadse to appear before it after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, on Thursday argued that Khadse will have to approach the special court for regular bail.

Justice Sambre said, "The applicant shall file for regular bail or seek interim bail before the special court in one week from today. The special court shall not take the applicant in custody for one week and shall decide the bail plea expeditiously." Besides Khadse, his wife Mandakini and their son-in-law Girish Chaudhary are also named as accused in the case. Chaudhary was arrested in the case a few months back and is currently in judicial custody.

The ED has alleged that Chaudhary and Khadse had purchased a government land in Bhosari near Pune for Rs 3.75 crore when its actual cost was Rs 31.01 crore.

The prosecution's case is that Khadse allegedly misused his official position as state revenue minister at that time to facilitate the transaction.

In June 2016, Khadse resigned as revenue minister of the then BJP-led state government following controversy over the purchase of land. He quit the BJP in October last year and later joined the NCP.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea in Mumbai cruise drug bust case on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal