FPJ Legal | Bhima-Koregaon Violence: Telugu poet Varavara Rao need not surrender before jail till October 28, Bombay HC upholds

MUMBAI: In a temporary respite for arrested Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao, 82, the Bombay High Court on Thursday said he won't have to surrender before the Taloja jail authorities until October 28. The HC said it would hear his plea seeking extension of medical bail till October 26.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal was hearing Rao's plea filed through advocate Yug Chaudhary, Rao, seeking extension of his medical bail. In his plea, Rao has pointed out that he hasn't breached any of the conditions imposed by the bench while granting him bail in February this year.



Notably, Rao was to surrender before the jail authorities on September 5, however, the HC had last month extended his stay with his family.

Rao's plea further states that it has become unaffordable for him and his wife to live in Mumbai and get treated and thus, the bail conditions need to be modified and he should be allowed to stay at Telangana.



According to his plea, apart from the neurological issues Rao suffered, he has been suffering with dead brain tissue due to arterial blockages that deals with memory and visual processing area of the brain.



To buttress his case, Rao has highlighted that his son-in-law owns a nursing home in Telangana and is a neurosurgeon. He further stated that his own daughter is an ophthalmological officer with the Telangana state government and that his granddaughter has recently completed MBBS course. "They will all take proper care of my health and will also ensure round the clock support to us," the plea stated.



Notably, the NIA has opposed the plea stating that Rao can be kept in Taloja jail where all his medical needs would be taken care of. The central agency has further highlighted the fact that Rao's latest medical report doesn't point out any major ailment that he is suffering from.



Matter would be heard on October 26.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:40 PM IST