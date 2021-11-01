FPJ Legal: Bhima-Koregaon violence commission suspends hearings for want of office premises

MUMBAI: The state-appointed two-member commission to probe the Bhima-Koregaon violence case on Monday suspended its hearings, which were to be held from November 8 to November 12. This comes after the Maharashtra government failed to provide proper spacious premises for the panel to conduct its hearings.

Notably, the commission was till now operating in a congested room in the new state administrative building opposite Mantralaya.

The commission through its lawyer Ashish Satpute on Monday informed the state chief secretary, principal and additional chief secretary (home department) that it was suspending its hearings.

The letter issued to the authorities state that the commission have had multiple communications with the state authorities asking for a proper office to function, however, they were not allotted yet.

"Through the letters and the emails the Commission has been requesting the government to provide suitable accommodation in Mumbai at the earliest and had informed the government about proposed hearing scheduled from November 8 to 12, 2021," the letter states.

Further, it refers to a recent meeting held between the commission chairperson Justice (retd.) Jay Narayan Patel and the state's principal secretary (home), wherein the panel chief had asked the official to take up this issue directly to the chief minister and to get the suitable accommodation on emergent basis.

"It was also made clear that if suitable accommodation is not provided by October 29, 2021, the Commission would suspend its hearing schedules," the letter reads. .

"Unfortunately, nothing was heard from the government till October 31, 2021, about availability of suitable accommodation. Therefore, there is no other option before the Commission but to suspend the hearing schedule till the government provides suitable accommodation to the Commission," the letter concludes, adding, "Accordingly, the Commission hereby suspends all future hearing till the government provides suitable accommodation at Mumbai."

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 10:10 PM IST