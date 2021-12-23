FPJ Legal: Allahabad HC requests PM Modi, ECI to postpone upcoming elections amid Omicron threat, says 'jaan hai to jahaan hai'

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the upcoming elections amid Omicron threat, saying 'jaan hai to jahaan hai (while there's life, there is hope)', reported Live Law.

The single-judge bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav also urged to immediately ban politcal parties from organising rallies and meetings "to save the public from the third wave of COVID-19".

"Election rallies of political parties should be banned to save the public from the third wave of Corona in the assembly elections to be held in UP. They should be asked to campaign through TV and newspapers. ECI should take strict steps to stop the election meetings and rallies of the parties. Also consider postponing the election, because only if there is life, the world is meaningful," the Court said.

Reportedly, the Court mentioned the devastation caused by second wave of COVID-19 particularly during Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls and West Bengal Assembly elections, saying it had infected a lot of people and led to a lot of casualties.

Besdies, the Court also praised PM Modi for the free vaccination campaign. "The Prime Minister of our country, has run the campaign of free corona vaccination in a country with a huge population like India, which is commendable," it said.

