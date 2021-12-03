FPJ Legal: Activist files application to oppose Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s discharge plea

An activist Anjali Damania has filed an application before a special court seeking to be heard by the court as NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal had moved the court for a discharge in the Kalina Central library corruption case. In the 2016 case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has accused Bhujbal and his co-accused of causing a loss of over Rs. 75 crores to the state and benefitting a private firm by approving a false proposal and feasibility report in connection with the construction of the library, while ignoring the objections raised.

The case pertains to the time the politician was a Public Works Department minister. He had allegedly done so for a bribe of Rs. 2.5 crores taken from the developer firm through a Nashik-based trust of which he was the president. Damania has said in her application that she has been diligently following the case since its inception as public money was looted and had also filed a public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court.

Her plea says she is aware of the intricacies in the case and will be able to help the court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 09:38 PM IST