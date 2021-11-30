FPJ Legal: 19-year-old sentenced to death for rape and murder of senior citizen

Jaipur: A 19-year-old boy has been sentenced to death in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan for murder and then the rape of a 60-year-old widow. The district and session judge Sanjiv Mago observed that the accused was a threat to society and does not deserve to live.



The incident took place in the Dulmana village of Hanumangarh district in September this year. The accused Surendra Meghwal alias Mandiya is the son of one of the family friends of the deceased. According to the FIR lodged by the brother-in-law of the deceased, the accused first murdered the widow and then raped her. Police arrested the accused and filed the charge sheet in seven days. The matter was heard in the fast track court for a speedy trial.



The court convicted Meghwal on Monday and awarded him the death penalty.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 04:20 PM IST