FIFA ban: SC dissolves CoA of AIFF, day-to-day affairs to be managed by acting secretary general

FIFA suspends AIFF; U-17 Women's World Cup cannot currently be held in India as planned |

New Delhi: Centre had earlier urged the Supreme Court (SC) to end the tenure of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and direct that the day-to-day management of All India Football Federation shall be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting Secretary General.

The SC passed the following orders in the case:

a: The election programme is permitted to be modified by extending the date of election by period of one week;

b. Voters list for the ensuing election shall consists of 36 member associations representing States/UTs.

c. the ROs who has been appointed shall be deemed to be ROs appointed by this court, since no objection has been recorded by the contesting parties.

d. The day to day management of AIFF shall be looked after by the AIFF admin by the acting Secy General exclusively. As a consequence, mandate of AIFF seizes to exist.

e. The CoA has already submitted the draft constitution on 15.07.2022. We request GS to assist the court as Amicus to facilitate the adoption of the constitution.

f. The time for completion shall stand extend by a period of one week. ROs shall re-fix the modalities.

g. The EC of AIFF for the ensuing election shall be 23 members. 17 members be elected by electoral college. 6 members be drawn from eminent players.

SC says it is passing the order to facilitate revocation of suspension of AIFF by FIFA and holding of Under-17 FIFA World Cup in India as well as allowing participation of teams from India in international events.

Centre request to Supreme Court

Centre had requested the Supreme Court to pass an order to direct the CoA to submit the final draft constitution for AIFF to the Court by the end of August 23, 2022, and that the mandate of the CoA be declared to be over in full from August 23.

Supreme Court had appointed a three-member CoA to manage the affairs of the AIFF.

Centre filing an affidavit tells Supreme Court that one of the concerns of FIFA was that administration and management of AIFF should be conducted by a duly elected body but not in any case by a third party (CoA) and hence the tenure of the CoA should be over.

FIFA's concern was also that an independent electoral committee (RO) be elected by the AIFF general assembly to conduct the elections of a new executive committee. FIFA's concern was also that the election should take place at the earliest and an elected body should resume administering the functioning of AIFF.

The AIFF constitution is to be revised in accordance with the requirements of FIFA and the AFC and the same should be approved by the AIFF General assembly without interference from a third party (CoA), the Centre told the Supreme Court pointing out the concern of FIFA.

Centre had moved the Supreme Court relating to the decision of the FIFA Council suspending the AIFF with immediate effect, which has stripped India's right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October.

(With ANI inputs)