Elgar Parishad Case: Accused Denied Temporary Cash Bail; Granted Release on Personal Bond With Restrictions

Mumbai: Activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Fereira, accused in the Elgar Parisad - Bhima Koregaon case, will have to spend some more time in jail as the special NIA court on Monday rejected their pleas for temporary cash bail.

Special NIA Judge Rajesh Katariya directed their release on furnishing personal bond of ₹50,000 each. In addition, the special court has imposed additional conditions, including restraining them from speaking to the media about the case.

Cash bail vs bond

Cash bail refers to the money that the accused pays to get released from jail, whereas a bond is a written agreement between the accused and the court. Bond is a slightly time-consuming process compared with cash bail.The two were granted bail by the Supreme Court on July observing that they have been in custody for five years.

The apex court has asked them not to leave Maharashtra and surrender their passports to the police. It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses.

The apex court had, however, left it to the s;pecil court to impose additional conditions as it deemed fit to secure their presence for trial.

The special judge denied their request for release on cash bail. He directed both to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties of like amount, a process that could take longer.

Court imposes restrictions on both accused

As per the other conditions imposed by the special court, the activists cannot make any statement about the case in any form of media, be it print, electronic or social media. They have been directed to attend the court proceedings unless exempted from personal appearance. The two have been told not to indulge in any activity regarding which the present case is registered against them.

The accused shall not try to contact or communicate with the co-accused or any other person involved in similar activities and make any call either domestic or international to any person indulging in similar activities through any mode of communication, the court said.

The special court has asked the duo not to “tamper” with the prosecution witnesses, either personally or through any other person.

Besides, they shall not "abscond or try to flee away" from justice, the court said, adding there shall not be any gathering of visitors where the duo shall reside.

