Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon Case: HC Reserves Orders On Bail Plea By Accused Mahesh Raut

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has reserved orders in a bail plea filed by Mahesh Raut, 34, an accused in the January 2018 Elgar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case.

The bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh, on Tuesday, said it would pass orders on September 21 or by September 26.

Raut, a researcher from Chandrapur, has been in custody for over five years.

Apart from merits of the case, his advocate sought his bail on parity citing bail granted to co-accused, Anand Teltumbde—by the HC, and to Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Fereira by the Supreme Court, in the case.

