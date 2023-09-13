 Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon Case: HC Reserves Orders On Bail Plea By Accused Mahesh Raut
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalElgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon Case: HC Reserves Orders On Bail Plea By Accused Mahesh Raut

Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon Case: HC Reserves Orders On Bail Plea By Accused Mahesh Raut

The bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh, on Tuesday, said it would pass orders on September 21 or by September 26.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has reserved orders in a bail plea filed by Mahesh Raut, 34, an accused in the January 2018 Elgar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case.

The bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh, on Tuesday, said it would pass orders on September 21 or by September 26.

Raut, a researcher from Chandrapur, has been in custody for over five years.

Apart from merits of the case, his advocate sought his bail on parity citing bail granted to co-accused, Anand Teltumbde—by the HC, and to Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Fereira by the Supreme Court, in the case.

Read Also
Elgar Parishad Case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira Walk Out Of Taloja Jail A Week After...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: HC Directs NMMC To Issue Birth Certificate To Boy With Name Of Biological Father

Mumbai News: HC Directs NMMC To Issue Birth Certificate To Boy With Name Of Biological Father

'Protesters Cannot Be Allowed To Cause Disturbance In Society': Bombay HC On Maratha Reservation...

'Protesters Cannot Be Allowed To Cause Disturbance In Society': Bombay HC On Maratha Reservation...

Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon Case: HC Reserves Orders On Bail Plea By Accused Mahesh Raut

Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon Case: HC Reserves Orders On Bail Plea By Accused Mahesh Raut

Transgender Reservations: Panel’s Report By September 20, Govt Tells Bombay HC

Transgender Reservations: Panel’s Report By September 20, Govt Tells Bombay HC

Bombay HC Seeks State’s Reply To Plea On MU Senate Elections

Bombay HC Seeks State’s Reply To Plea On MU Senate Elections