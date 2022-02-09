DGP Appointment: Bombay HC asks Govt to produce proceedings of the three Referral Boards increased acting DGP’s ratings

The Bombay High Court has directed the state government to produce proceedings of the three Referral Boards in which ratings of ACR (Annual Confidential Record) of Acting DGP Sanjay Pandey was increased and adverse remarks expunged.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice MS Karnik asked for the proceedings after questioning the Maharashtra government on whether the latter was favouring IPS officer Pandey for the post of Maharashtra DGP?

The court also said that it was putting the state government “on guard” over the issue of Pandey having sought review of his ACR, and the state referral board having upgraded his grades.

The court made the observations while hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Datta Mane seeking directions to the Maharashtra government to appoint a DGP for the state in accordance with the 2006 Prakash Singh judgement of the Supreme Court on police reforms.

Mane's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud told HC that while Pandey had been made acting DGP last year after the then state DGP Subodh Jaiswal was transferred to the CBI, the SC judgment does not provide for an acting DGP post.

Chandrachud pointed out to the court that Pandey had written to the state referral board seeking that his previous ACR grades be reviewed, and a previous adverse remark made by the board against him be expunged.

Chandrachud argued that, before the meeting of the UPSC selection committee in November 2021 to select names for the Maharashtra DGP post, Pandey wrote to the state referral board and asked his grade from 2012-13 be upgraded and an adverse remark be expunged.

On November 8, a week after the UPSC selection committee meeting held on November 1, 2021, Pandey's grade was increased from 5.6 to 8 and it came to be very good instead of good.

However, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni, told HC that the state referral board had upgraded Pandey's grade of the year 2011-12 and not 2012-13.

The board had in 2019 refused to make such upgradation but after Pandey wrote back in 2021, the referral board upgraded it and expunged the remark that had allegedly advised him to be "less rash and more controlled" in his behaviour towards his colleagues.

The court questioned whether there was any Rule by which such a review can be permitted after 10 years.

CJ asked AG: “After going through what Dr. Chandrachud has shown today, do you think we'll accept that the state government was not favouring the Respondent (Pandey)?”

“The state government upgraded his rating. The change was signed by the then chief secretary (Sitaram Kunte), who was a member of the UPSC selection committee that met in November 1.Unless the state shows that the state is permitted to make such changes in grades after 8 or 10 years, we are not going to accept this (the new grade),” said CJ, adding: “We are putting the state on guard.”

The union government's counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told HC that there was no question of the referral board considering Pandey's request again since his first representation was rejected in 2019.

Navroz Seervai, Pandey’s counsel, argued that he has not been appointed as an “acting” DG but has been given an additional charge DGP.

The HC will continue hearing in the PIL on Thursday.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:18 PM IST