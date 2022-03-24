e-Paper Get App
Delhi Riots: High Court denies bail to Umar Khalid in conspiracy case; activist to stay in jail

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

A Delhi Court on Thursday denied bail to student activist Umar Khalid in connection with a case alleging larger conspiracy into the Delhi riots of 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat pronounced the order today after reserving it earlier this month.

During the arguments, the accused told the court that the prosecution lacked the evidence to prove it's case against him.

Khalid and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law UAPA in the case for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the citisenship law CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:30 PM IST