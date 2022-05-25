e-Paper Get App

Delhi riots: High Court adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea till May 30

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
Umar Khalid | PTI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid till Monday.

According to news agency ANI, the defence counsel questioned the statement of witnesses replying to this the court said we are not at the stage of testing the veracity of witnesses.

Yesterday, Khalid's counsel told the Delhi HC, "the case against student activist, who was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy case behind the 2020 Delhi riots, is intentionally fabricated."

Senior advocate Tridip Pais, appearing for Khalid argued that the incarceration of his client for the past two years was solely based on the hearsay statement.

Khalid had approached the High Court with his appeal challenging the trial court order which denied him bail in connection with the UAPA case.

His alleged offensive speeches delivered at Amaravati during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens were the basis of allegations against him in the riots case.

JNU scholars and activists Khalid, and Sharjeel Imam are among the nearly a dozen people involved in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked with the Delhi riots 2020, as per the Delhi Police. The riots broke out in the national capital in February 2020 as clashes between the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn, in which more than 50 people lost their lives and over 700 were injured.

