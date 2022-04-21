Delhi High Court seeks authorities' stand on plea concerning fraudulent use of 'Judge' parking sticker

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of court authorities on public interest litigation against the fraudulent use of 'Judge' parking stickers on vehicles.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi issued notice to the administration of the Delhi High Court and Tis Hazari courts on the petition by lawyer Sanser Pal Singh and asked the authorities to file their response specifically dealing with certain instances mentioned by the petitioner concerning the infraction of the guidelines on issuance of such parking stickers and to "take remedial steps" where required.

The petitioner has claimed that there have been several instances when he noticed the presence of cars with a 'Judge' parking sticker but it was subsequently found that no such sticker was issued by the authorities against the registration numbers of those vehicles.

In two cases, it was found that the registration number of the vehicles indicated that they were "taxi/cab", he has asserted.

The petitioner has also sought action against judicial officers who have obtained 'Judge' car parking stickers without following the applicable guidelines.

The petitioner has argued that the fraudulent use of 'Judge' stickers is a "serious" matter and poses a security threat as such vehicles having such stickers are not subjected to the security check at the court premises.

The petitioner has said that he made complaints to the concerned authorities on the issue but no action was taken.

The matter would be heard next in November.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:43 PM IST