Delhi HC dismisses gangster Abu Salem’s habeas corpus plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday held the habeas corpus petition of extradited gangster Abu Salem claiming that his detention was illegal as non-maintainable.

Abu Salem, serving life imprisonment for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was seeking his repatriation to Portugal in view of violation of conventions governing the field and the treaty conditions.

A bench of Justice Sidharth Mridul and Justice AK Mendiratta said Abu Salem was awarded a sentence by a competent court and said the habeas corpus petition can either be dismissed or the petitioner can withdraw it.

The court posted the plea for May, following the request of Abu Salem’s counsel, who sought time to take instructions to withdraw it. On March 8, the Supreme Court had asked the Union Home Secretary to file an affidavit, whether the Centre is committed to adhering to the assurance given by the then Home Minister LK Advani to Portuguese authorities, to not incarcerate Salem for more than 25 years while seeking his extradition.

The SC bench emphasised that not abiding by the assurance made to the Portugal authorities could have wider ramifications and it may create problems while seeking the extradition of fugitives from other countries. It had said it is not happy with the CBI’s reply in the matter and sought a response from the Home Secretary in three weeks.

The CBI, in its affidavit, had told the top court that an Indian court is not bound by the assurance given in 2002 by Advani, who was then the deputy PM.

ALSO READ Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:56 AM IST