Delhi HC dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the single judge's order was well-reasoned and the appeals are devoid of merits.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court dismissed the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook on Thursday against an order rejecting their challenge to a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging platform's updated privacy policy of 2021.

In April last year, a single judge of the high court had refused to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI on the petitions moved by WhatsApp LLC and Facebook Inc. -- now Meta platforms.

In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.

