Dabholkar-Pansare killings cases: Virendra Tawade, a serious threat to society, shouldn't be enlarged on bail, CBI tells Bombay HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court, opposing the bail plea filed by Virendra Tawade, prime accused in the Dabholkar-Pansare killings cases, has said that he is a serious threat to the society as he follows the teachings of right-wing outfits Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

The affidavit was filed recently through advocate Dhirendra Singh.

As per the CBI affidavit, Tawade "masterminded" the murders of Dr Narendra Dabholkar and also of comrade Govind Pansare. The central agency further stressed on the fact that Tawade was an active member of the Sanatan Sanstha, whose members are booked for killing journalist Gauri Lankesh and comrade M M Kalburgi in Karnataka.

According to CBI, Tawade and his associates followed the teachings of 'Kshatra Dharma Sadhana,' advocated by the Sanatan Sanstha, which was against alleged "Evil Doers, Anti-Hindus, Dharamadrodhis and Durjans."

Highlighting the manner in which Dabholkar was eliminated by the sharp shooters hired by Tawade, the agency said that it was intended to create tension and fear in the society.

"The crime gave a feeling that those who do any act which the accused persons and the Sanatan Sanstha / Hindu Janjagruti Samiti doesn't like or tolerate, would be dealt with in a brutal manner," the affidavit stated, adding, "Such a feeling is more than sufficient to threaten the security of the people and the Nation. It had a terrorizing effect on the society."

The CBI further claimed that Tawade left his practice as an ENT surgeon way back in 2002 from when he is stated to have picked rivalry with slain Dabholkar, who was professing anti-superstition through his NGO Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti. The central agency has also furnished documentary evidence in which one Dr Durgesh Samant, Specialist Allopathic Doctor (MD) and the National Spokesperson of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, who had in 2007 instructed Tawade to concentrate only on Dabholkar's "anti-superstition Bill" also called Andhashraddha Nirmulan Bill-2005, which was passed four days after his murder.

"The criminal intention of Virendra Tawade along with the other two accused (Sachin Prakashrao Andure and Sharad Kalaskar) and others, who belonged to Sanatan Sanstha was to follow and execute the teachings in 'Kshatra Dharma Sadhana' advocated by Sanatan Sanstha and to eliminate those persons, who are considered by the organisation as Evil Doers, Anti-Hindu, Dharamdrohi, Durjan etc. as they are opposed to their beliefs and customs."

"This appeal is strongly contested because enlargement of appellant on bail is threat to society/a part of society. The appellant accused is a charge sheeted accused in the murder of social activist Dabholkar, and this murder is having national and international ramifications," the agency added.

The CBI arrested Tawde more than three years later, on June 10, 2016 and charged him, along with three others for murder, conspiracy and terror-related offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The fifth accused Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar was charged with destruction of evidence.

Last year, the Special Pune Court framed charges against the accused.

In his bail appeal Tawde claims that the Special Pune court's order rejecting his bail application on September 15, 2020 was passed mechanically without application of mind.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:56 PM IST