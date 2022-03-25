Court in Meghalaya convicts cop for raping two minor sisters

Shillong: A POCSO court here has convicted a police officer for raping two minor sisters at a police station in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district in 2013.

The accused Nurul Islam was then the officer in-charge of Ampati police station when he committed the crime against the two sisters at the police station.

"Nurul Islam is found guilty and convicted for committing offences defined and punishable under POCSO Act, 2012 and also IPC act," the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court said on Thursday.

The quantum of sentence will be announced later, the court said.

Islam raped the two sisters - a 14-year-old- girl at the Ampati police station on March 13, and also on March 14, 2013.

On March 31 the same year, he raped her 17-year-old elder sister too at gunpoint following which the father of the victims filed an FIR against the officer in charge.

The father in his FIR alleged Islam threatened to kill both the victims and also to implicate them in criminal cases if they dared to inform anyone about the crime.

The investigation of the case was later shifted to East Khasi Hills district considering the sensitivity of the case.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:14 PM IST