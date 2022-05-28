Cordelia Cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan's older ‘weed’ chats ignored by SIT

Aryan Khan | File

Mumbai: The special investigation team which submitted the charge sheet in the Cordelia Cruise drug bust case before the special NDPS court on Friday, giving a clean chit to Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, had attached his chats on obtaining weed.

It is to be noted that none of these chats were related to the consumption of drugs on the cruise liner Cordelia on October 2-3 last year, for which Aryan was arrested along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant, before being released on bail.

While opposing Aryan’s remand and arguing for his bail, his counsels had repeatedly contended that these chats were from earlier days when Aryan was in the US. He had accepted that he consumed marijuana in Los Angeles, on an experimental basis for recreational purposes, as it is legal abroad.

According to the chargesheet, on Aryan’s phone were his chats with over 30 people mentioning contraband. The last of the chats mentioned in the chargesheet were from May and June 2021, a few months before Aryan was arrested.

In the chat on March 9, 2020, the friend in the US had texted ‘Just weed’, to which Aryan had replied, “No you can’t fully drink on it”. The friend replied, “I tried Molly also once again some gig and I genuinely thought I was going to die, they had to take me home and shit lol”. Aryan said, “You’re supposed to drink a couple of beers, and smoke weed, and you chill off xan, Molly and all are shorty.”

According to the transcript of conversation dated November 24, 2018, Aryan had said, “You know where I can get weed from?” to which the friend said, “Not here idk any dealers, Nick will know??”. Aryan responds with “Ask na, I'll ask Nick”.

In a chat on March 22, 2019, Aryan said, “I'll bring weed”, to which the friend said, “There’s enough here dw”. The friend said, “Roll it and bring then, this one 400 W8th St.” Aryan said, “I have a pipe, I’ll get it rolled from the dispensary”. The friend said, “Okay fine cool, U don’t know how to roll?”, to which Aryan said, “No lol”.

The friend went on to add, “I can, I'll bring rolling paper if u want, Message me when you leave”. Aryan said, “I’m buying m, There’s a line and all f**king annoying." The friend replied, “Okay cool, So I’ll roll a doob and bring”.

June 4, 2021, in a chat, Aryan asked, “You have weed?” to which the friend replied, “Yeah I have an indica preroll,” to which Aryan replied, “Okay, coming to your place, Send address”.

In another conversation recovered from Aryan’s phone dated June 9, 2021, he said, “Whenever you have the time could you stop by Beverly, I have left my Apple TV, there, and also there’s a fair amount of weed, They have too, Of mine, You’re welcome to eat, That crazy stuff, We smoked yesterday” to which he replied, “Yeah no worries, I’ll go pick it up later today,” and Aryan responded with “Thank you bhai”.