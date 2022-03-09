Contempt petition against Maharashtra govt for non-compliance of Bombay HC order

A lawyer has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking contempt of court action against Maharashtra government authorities for non-compliance of earlier HC order on land allotment for a new building of the High Court.

The High Court had in January 2019 directed the State government to take a decision about offering a large and convenient plot of land for construction of a new complex for the High Court. The State was directed to decide on providing the land within 6 months and to communicate the same to the High Court administration.

The order had passed the order in a PIL by advocate Ahmad Abdi in 2012 seeking a new building for the High Court on a priority basis.

As nothing has materialised since 2019, Abdi filed a petition seeking initiation of contempt against the government as it "completely failed and deliberately ignored" to take steps towards the order.

His plea reads, the contemnor State government having flouted the order of this Court, intentionally, deliberately and knowingly, is liable to be punished for contempt of this Court.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:13 PM IST