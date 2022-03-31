Chief Justice of India Ramana launches FASTER software for rapid transfer of court orders

Chief Justice NV Ramana launched a software that will transmit court orders swiftly and securely through electronic mode on Thursday, a step which will help in quick communication of judicial orders.

CJI Ramana, along with Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta and Chief Justices and judges of high courts, was present at the online launch of the Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records (FASTER) software.

The CGI said that orders passed by the Supreme Court and other high courts have to be transmitted safely without interference by third parties. “We have nominated 73 nodal officers at the HC level and jail authorities selected through judicial communication network. A secure pathway email ID has been established,” the CJI added.

The CJI pointed out that the court had thought about the concept after coming across a newspaper article. “We took up a suo motu case thereafter and then roped in Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, Hemant Gupta and others. Orders passed by the Supreme Court and other High Courts have to be transmitted safely without tinkering by third parties,” he said.

“There are a total of 1,887 email ids of these nodal officers connected across the country. FASTER will communicate bail orders and for the purpose of authentication it will have digital signatures of SC officers. Communication is restricted to the email id holders which ensures confidentiality, safety and security,” CJI Ramana said.

FASTER comes into being after the Bench headed by CJI Ramana took suo motu cognisance of delay in the release of convicts even after granting of bail on grounds such as non-receipt or non-verification of judicial orders.

The court ordered duty officers at prisons to amend rules, procedures and practices immediately to facilitate the acceptance of e-authenticated order copies.

The court also instructed chief secretaries of the states and UTs to make arrangements for internet with adequate speed at all prisons across the country. It asked that the nodal officers should be appointed under the FASTER system to accept e-authenticated copies of orders.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:28 PM IST