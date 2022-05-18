Calcutta High Court upholds order directing CBI probe into 'illegal' appointments in govt schools

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High court on Wednesday upheld orders of a single bench that directed CBI to inquire into alleged illegal appointments given by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on recommendations by the School Service Commission.

Terming "irregularities" in recommending appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff by SSC as a "public scam", the division bench, comprising justices Subrata Talukder and A K Mukherjee, said that the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was not wrong in ordering a probe into the alleged money trail involved.

The division bench said the orders of the single bench require no intervention.

Holding that a five-member committee to oversee the appointment process for a 2016 panel for recruitment of teachers for classes 9 and 10 and group C and D staff in government-aided schools was illegal, the single bench had ordered then state education minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI.

All these orders had earlier been stayed by the division bench on a series of appeals.

Passing judgement on the appeals, the division bench accepted recommendations of Justice R K Bag committee calling for prosecution of the then senior officials connected to the scam.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:58 PM IST