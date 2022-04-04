Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Congress councillor’s murder

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe in the Jaldapara incident where the Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was killed on March 13.

Citing certain inefficiencies in the probe by the SIT, the Calcutta High Court has asked the police to hand over all the papers to CBI and also instructed CBI to submit a report within 45 days.

“The CBI had asked for more time and claimed that they had several cases in their hands. But the court had asked them to submit the preliminary report by 45 days. The court also claimed that in order to bring back the faith of people in judiciary CBI inquiry is given,” said the High Court sources.

Welcoming the verdict, the wife of the deceased Congress councillor said that the police are involved in her husband’s killing.

“I demand capital punishment for the culprits. With the CBI probe now we know that the truth will come out. The police were trying to suppress facts in order to save the culprits. TMC is also involved in it as no one from the state government came to see my condition,” said Purnima Kandu.

It can be recalled that on Sunday SP Purulia Silva Murugan addressed the media and claimed that IC is ‘ clean’ and is not involved in the murder.

“The investigation said that the IC is clean and the killing happened due to a family feud. The police are doing the necessary investigation,” Murugan was heard saying.

Though the ruling party didn’t welcome the verdict of the Calcutta High Court, the opposition welcomed the verdict.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:29 PM IST