Calcutta HC allows TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife Rujira to travel to Dubai

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s plea to restrict TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee from travelling to Dubai for treatment.

Following ED’s rejection that Banerjee cannot travel to Dubai, Banerjee moved the High Court and the court on Thursday affirmed Banerjee’s journey but on condition.

According to High Court sources, Banerjee has to give the number and details of where he and his wife Rujira are staying.

The ED objected Banerjee’s travel in the court and claimed that Banerjee might flee to Dubai and meet the coal scam kingpin Vinay Mishra.

The ED officials also questioned whether Abhishek Banerjee cannot be treated in India. The ED had accused Abhishek of concealing medical information.

Countering ED’s question, the Calcutta High Court slammed ED for not taking action against Mishra.

“When ED knows that Vinay Mishra is in Dubai what step did ED take against him?” question court to ED.

ED rejected Banerjee’s travel as soon as he had written to them that he will be travelling to Dubai for medical treatment from June 3 to June 10 and also that he should not be summoned then.

According to Banerjee’s lawyer, he will cooperate with the quizzing and also said that no FIR had been lodged against him.