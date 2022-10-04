Bombay HC to pronounce order in Anil Deshmukh bail plea today

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh | PTI

The Bombay High Court will pronounce later today an order in the bail plea of former home minister Anil Deshmukh who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering scam.

Justice NJ Jamadar had reserved the order on September 28 after hearing counsels for Deshmukh and ED.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the HC to conclude the hearing and decide on his plea which has been pending for several months.

Deshmukh’s counsels, Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam, contended that the NCP minister should be released on bail considering his age and health conditions. Also, he did not have any criminal antecedents.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the bail application contending that Deshmukh was fine and could be tested at jail hospital.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody.

The ED booked him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. According to ED, Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The ill-gotten money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by his family, it alleged.