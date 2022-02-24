Bombay HC rejects plea to disqualify 12 Goa MLAs who defected to BJP

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected a plea filed by the Congress and the MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) that sought the disqualification of 12 Goa MLAs who had defected to the BJP.

The petition was filed by Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar.



Of the 12 MLAS, 10 had defected from the Congress and two from the MGP, Goa's oldest regional party. The MLAs had said had claimed that since they constituted two-thirds of the MLAs, calling it a valid merger and not a defection under the 10th schedule of the constitution.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:06 PM IST