Bombay HC Junks Plea Seeking Ban On Pakistani Artists To Work In India

Mumbai: In order to be a patriot, one does not need to be inimical to those from abroad, especially from the neighbouring country, observed the Bombay High Court while dismissing a plea seeking a complete ban on artists from Pakistan to perform or work in India.

A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity which promotes peace, harmony, and tranquillity within the country and across the border, said a division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Firdosh Pooniwalla on October 17.

What the petition had sought

The HC dismissed the petition filed by Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, who claims to be a cine worker and artist. He sought direction to the Union government to impose a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies, firms and associations from employing or soliciting any work or performance, taking of any services, or entering into any association and so on with any Pakistani artists, including its cine workers, singers, musicians, lyricists and technicians.

Terming the reliefs sought a “retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity and peace, and has no merit in it”, the HC dismissed the petition.

“A true patriot is a person who is selfless, who is devoted to the cause of his country, which he cannot be unless he is a person who is good at heart,” the court said.

The bench noted that arts, music, sports, culture, dance and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures and nations and truly bring peace, tranquillity, unity and harmony in nations and between nations.

Qureshi in his plea said since the Pakistan cricket team is presently playing in India for the World Cup there is an apprehension that people may misuse this sports event to invite Pakistani singers and artists which would in turn threaten the job opportunities of Indian artists.

The court; however, said that the cricket World Cup is being held in India, the cricket team from Pakistan is taking part and this has happened only because of appreciable positive steps taken by the Government of India in the interest of overall peace and harmony in consonance with Article 51 of the Constitution of India which is about the promotion of international peace and security.

The plea further sought directions like prohibiting the granting of visas to Pakistani artists and penal action in case of non-compliance with the ban.

