Bombay HC grants bail to accused in fake vaccination certificate scam

Mumbai: Maazbhai Padarwala, an accused in the fake vaccination certificate scam, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court against a surety of Rs 25,000. The court observed that prima facie there is “no credible evidence to connect the applicant with the crime”.

Padarwala was accused of preparing fake vaccination certificates and sending it to co-accused Maviya Bhoraniya, who would collect money from beneficiaries. Justice NJ Jamadar has directed Padarwala not to tamper with the evidence and/ or threaten or induce any of the prosecution witnesses.

According to the police, assistant medical officer Dr Sarita Aade, associated with the vaccination programme of the BMC, learnt that false certificates of Covid-19 vaccination were being issued without administering the doses. A trap was laid and a dummy customer made a call to one Sahad Shaikh, the co-accused, for a vaccination certificate. The police nabbed Shaikh red-handed while handing over a fake certificate after collecting Rs 1,500.

The police recovered several false certificates on Shaikh’s mobile phone. The investigation revealed the complicity of another co-accused, Maviya Bhoraniya. It was revealed that Padarwala would prepare the certificates and send them to Shaikh. The police also uncovered several transactions where Shaikh transferred money to Padarwala.

The FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Disease Act.

Fakhruddin Khan, Padarwala’s advocate, argued that he was not named as the person who allegedly issued the certificates, nor any incriminating material had been seized from the custody of the applicant. In fact, the FIR was lodged only against Shaikh and Bhoraniya.

The court noted that “indisputably” Padarwala was not apprehended during the police raid. Besides, no incriminating material was seized from him. “The prosecution case thus hinges upon the alleged statement made by the co-accused (Shaikh)…,” added the HC.

The court said that although the allegations were grave in nature, the “question as to whether the applicant is the author of the alleged false certificates” and has used those as genuine is a matter of trial.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:25 PM IST