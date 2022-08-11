Bombay HC grants bail to accused gangster Obed Radiowala for allegedly planning to murder filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to accused gangster Obed Radiowala deported from USA for allegedly planning to murder film producer Mahesh Bhatt.
Ubaidullah Abdulrashid Radiowala, 46, also known as Obed Radiowala, aide of gangster Ravi Pujari is a key accused in the 2014 cases of alleged conspiracy to kill Bollywood producer Mahesh Bhatt and firing on film-maker Karim Morani.
