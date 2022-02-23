Bombay HC dismisses pleas seeking removal of references to Kamathipura area in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking to remove references to Kamathipura area from the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt.

A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik will give a detailed order for the dismissal of the pleas later.

A petition was filed by some of the residents of the area and Congress MLA Ameen Patel contending that the film portrayed the entire area as a red light area, giving perception to general public that all women and girls staying in the area are prostitutes.

Senior Advocate Ravi Kadam, appearing for production houses Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited, sought for dismissal of the PILs on the ground that there was a “misplaced sense of outrage”.

Kadam argued that the film had to be viewed as a whole and no conclusion should be derived based on the trailer. Also, the period which is sought to be depicted in the film has to be considered.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), argued that there were statutory provisions by virtue of which the certificate can be challenged in the event there is some confusion.

The HC then observed that the petitioners had not resorted to pursuing alternative remedies before approaching the Court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested to the makers of the film to change its title in view of the several petitions filed seeking a stay on its release.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:11 PM IST