 Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Probe Into CM Shinde Led Shiv Sena's Dussehra Rally Funds
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Probe Into CM Shinde led Shiv Sena's Dussehra Rally Funds | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by social activist Deepak Jagdev on Wednesday. The petition sought a probe into the funds used by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during a Dussehra rally held at the MMRDA Grounds at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on October 5, 2022.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhayaya and Justice Arif Doctor dismissed the plea after noting that the activist's lawyer had failed to appear before the Court for the third time.

Shinde's rally

During the previous two hearings, the court had asked Jagdev to submit documents or evidence to substantiate his claims in the PIL.

Shinde's rally attracted nearly 2 lakh people from across the State and made use of 1,700 buses from the Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to transport people to the event.

The petitioner claimed that over Rs 10 crore were paid to MSRTC for the said service, in addition to other facilities made available at the rally.

The PIL, filed in 2022, further alleged that Shinde led an unrecognised government and requested a probe by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, or the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police into the matter.

