Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt for details about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Source Material Publication Committee

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to inform it about the composition, remuneration and facilities provided to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Source Material Publication Committee, which undertakes such a work. The HC was hearing a suo moto PIL regarding a stalled project to publish the writings and speeches of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The Court also sought to know the status of the project initiated by the state government of publication of volumes of works related to social reformist Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad, noting that renowned Marathi author Baba Bhand had recently said that adequate and appropriate manpower was not provided to him in the regard by the government.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:30 PM IST