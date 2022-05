The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the discharge pleas of Bhima Koregaon accused Anand Teltumbde and Sudhir Dhavale through responses filed before a special NIA court on Wednesday. The agency has said for both that the grounds raised by them seeking a discharge are not cogent, valid and called them devoid of merits. The court is expected to hear the two sides on May 23.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:34 PM IST