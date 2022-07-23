e-Paper Get App

Bhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao's bail hearing on July 26

Rao has challenged the Bombay High Court's rejection of extension of his bail plea on April 13 despite his age and precarious health condition

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Telugu poet P Varavara Rao | File

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection to 83-year old Telugu poet P Varavara Rao in the Bhima Koregaon case and fixed hearing on his plea for a permanent medical bail the next Tuesday.

He has challenged the Bombay High Court's rejection of extension of his bail plea on April 13 despite his age and precarious health condition, pleading that "Any further incarceration would ring the death knell for him as advancing age and deteriorating health are a fatal combination."

He is currently on bail on medical grounds and he was to surrender on Tuesday.

At the joint request made by the counsel appearing for the parties, this matter be posted as first item on July 19, a bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit said.

"The interim protection enjoyed by the petitioner shall continue... Till further orders," said the Bench, which also comprised Justices SR Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Rao, sought extension of the interim protection till July 19. The Bench agreed, saying, "If for some reason or the other, the matter is not taken up on Thursday as fixed, we do not want a situation where the man is picked up."

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalBhima Koregaon case: Varavara Rao's bail hearing on July 26

RECENT STORIES

SSC scam: Who is Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal minister arrested by ED?

SSC scam: Who is Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal minister arrested by ED?

SSC scam: Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the woman found with Rs 20 crore stashed in her home?

SSC scam: Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the woman found with Rs 20 crore stashed in her home?

Thane: Elderly woman injured, houses damaged as overhead water tank bursts

Thane: Elderly woman injured, houses damaged as overhead water tank bursts

Mumbai updates: City and suburbs to see cloudy sky, moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

Mumbai updates: City and suburbs to see cloudy sky, moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

New Delhi: Police arrest four for sexually assaulting woman in railway station

New Delhi: Police arrest four for sexually assaulting woman in railway station