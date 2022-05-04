Announce dates of BMC elections in two weeks: Supreme Court to Maharashtra govt

The Supreme Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to announce the date of the pending BMC elections in two weeks, reports from ABP stated.

The state government had said that elections would be held only after the OBC reservation was approved. The apex court has said that the constitutionality of this order will be heard later.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:59 PM IST