Angadia extortion case: Bail plea of suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi rejected

A Mumbai Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended Mumbai Police DCP Saurabh Tripathi who is an accused in the Angadia extortion case.

Last year in December, the angadia association approached then Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale alleging Tripathi, then DCP zone 2 demanded ₹10 lakh monthly to "allow" them to run their business. Nagrale then appointed additional commissioner Dilip Sawant of South region to probe the allegations.

On Sawant's complaint an offence of extortion was registered at L T Marg police station which led to arrest of three officers from the police station, they are inspector Om Wangate, API Nitin Kadam and PSI samadhan Jamdade. DCP was made an accused later following investigation, said police.

The Mumbai police have also sent a letter to the state home department for DCPs suspension following the extortion case against him and a department inquiry as an administrative action.

In their allegation, the angadia association also claimed that the arrested officers detained few angadias on multiple occasions in the month of December and allegedly extorted over ₹18-20 lakh from them by threatening to book them or tip the Income Tax department about their illegal activities.

Tripathi, a 2010 batch IPS officer is also an MBBS and MD (dermatology) having studied at BYL Nair hospital in Mumbai. In the city he has previously served as DCP zone 4, DCP in Traffic police, DCP SB (1), he was also SP of Ahmednagar.

